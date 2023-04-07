The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group
In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PNTG opened at $13.86 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
