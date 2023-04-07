Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $31.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

