Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $140.75

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.75.

Several analysts have commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

