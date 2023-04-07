Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $140.75

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.75.
Several analysts have commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Trading Down 0.5 %
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
