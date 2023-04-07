Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $267.75

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

