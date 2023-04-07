Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $104.71

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

