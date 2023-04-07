NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $84.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

