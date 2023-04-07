Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $146.90

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.90.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OLED stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

