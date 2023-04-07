Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

