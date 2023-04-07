FY2025 EPS Estimates for NETGEAR, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NETGEAR in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.