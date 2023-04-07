Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
CBNK opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $224.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.49.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
