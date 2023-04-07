Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CDLX opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

