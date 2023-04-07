Piper Sandler Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $46.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 709,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,867,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.