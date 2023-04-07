Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

CINF opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.