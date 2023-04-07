Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

