CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

