Craig Hallum Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $8.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.