CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
