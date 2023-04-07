CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.