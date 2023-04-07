EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s previous close.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $988,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

