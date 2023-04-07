Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

