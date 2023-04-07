Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Southland Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Southland has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Insider Transactions at Southland

In related news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,207.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,353,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,340,059.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

