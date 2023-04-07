Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) PT Raised to $6.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Thorne HealthTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.94. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

