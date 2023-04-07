BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

