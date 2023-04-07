Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Savara Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
