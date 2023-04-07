Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

