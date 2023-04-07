Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $20.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

