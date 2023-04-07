Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $166.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

