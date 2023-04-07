Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 2,908.57

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.57 ($36.12).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.95) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.23) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($41.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,421.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,778.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,703.74.

Diploma Increases Dividend

About Diploma

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

