TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $762.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $724.32 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $731.98 and its 200-day moving average is $646.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

