Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $173.00

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Eaton by 22.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 32.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

