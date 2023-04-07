Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $76.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

