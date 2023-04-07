Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $76.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.06.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
