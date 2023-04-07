Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

