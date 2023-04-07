Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

