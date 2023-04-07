Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.
Belite Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ BLTE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.