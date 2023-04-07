DA Davidson Raises Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $23.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird



Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.



