Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $163.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.82.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

