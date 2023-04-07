Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $210.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

