Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

