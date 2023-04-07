Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $86.23

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.23.
A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Incyte Stock Performance
INCY stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Incyte by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Incyte by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
