Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $86.23

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Incyte by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Incyte by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

