8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $6.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE EGHT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $198,814. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 56.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

