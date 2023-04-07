Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $141.00

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 415.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

