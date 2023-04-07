Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $38.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

