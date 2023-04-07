Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$26.96

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.55. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3666601 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

