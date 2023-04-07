Analyzing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -49.88% 10.72% 1.34% LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -46.62% -8.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $43.15 million 19.47 -$71.13 million ($1.43) -8.61 LuxUrban Hotels $43.83 million 1.91 -$9.39 million ($0.37) -7.70

LuxUrban Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Ellington Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans. The Longbridge segment consists of the origination and servicing of reverse mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Rating)

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.