StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Financial Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -91.30% -197.73% -45.53% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $3.80 million 1.59 -$7.48 million ($0.11) -0.52 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.09 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.06

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucira Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall on February 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

