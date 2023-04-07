AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Review

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for loanDepot and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares loanDepot and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.37 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.84 AMTD Digital $204.86 million 6.07 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMTD Digital beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

