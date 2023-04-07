Comparing SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SpartanNash has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpartanNash and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.36% 10.80% 3.67% United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.1% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SpartanNash and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $9.64 billion 0.09 $34.52 million $0.95 25.93 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 8.35

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SpartanNash. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SpartanNash and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpartanNash presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Summary

SpartanNash beats United Natural Foods on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

