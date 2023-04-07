Financial Survey: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) vs. Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.44% 9.30% 0.78% Independent Bank 34.83% 9.32% 1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.56 million 1.33 $19.54 million $1.14 8.41 Independent Bank $720.25 million 3.94 $263.81 million $5.70 11.21

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

