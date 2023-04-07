Head to Head Analysis: Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jacada and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Jacada.

This table compares Jacada and PLAYSTUDIOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.71 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -23.38

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Jacada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

