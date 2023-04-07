Shattuck Labs, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shattuck Labs in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

STTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

