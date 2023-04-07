Brokers Offer Predictions for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.