Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braze in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.76. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $157,347. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

