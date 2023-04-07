Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.