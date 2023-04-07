Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.9 %

MQ stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

